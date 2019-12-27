Alex Trebek appears at NBA game amid stage 4 pancreatic cancer battle

Alex Trebek is not letting his cancer diagnosis stop him from enjoying some hoops.

On Christmas night, the “Jeopardy!” host, 79, appeared courtside at the Lakers-Clippers NBA game alongside his wife of 29 years, Jean Currivan Trebek.

Fans on social media were elated to see the longtime TV host in good spirits and looking healthy amid his stage 4 pancreatic cancer battle.

'JEOPARDY!' HOST ALEX TREBEK RECORDS PANCREATIC CANCER PSA: 'I WISH I HAD KNOWN SOONER'

“Great to see Alex Trebek at the Lakers vs Clippers game! A true icon. Thinking of you constantly sir, and sending all the positive vibes for your health 💛,” one user on Twitter wrote, sharing a shot of Trebek sitting courtside.

“Good to see Alex Trebek court side 💗💗 #LACvsLAL,” another user wrote.

“Alex Trebek at the game and he looks good y’all!! Warms my heart,” another user commented.

'JEOPARDY!' HOST ALEX TREBEK MAY LEAVE SHOW OVER CANCER BATTLE

Trebek announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer via YouTube in March.

"Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working," he said in the video. "And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

ALEX TREBEK WAS 'WRITHING IN PAIN' BETWEEN 'JEOPARDY!' TAPINGS BATTLING CANCER

In a November interview with SurvivorNet, wife Jean discussed how her faith has affected the household since the “Jeopardy!” host began treatment for his cancer. Jean has been practicing Religious Science, which combines elements of sound healing, meditation and Reiki, for 10 years.

Although Trebek has turned to chemotherapy for his cancer treatment, Jean explained that practicing her religion allows her to better “uplift” her husband as he battles the disease.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It comes from a place of love, because I want to uplift him … and when I keep my own self buoyed and enjoying my life, I can actually share that with him. He can look at me and have a sense of ‘life is beautiful; my wife is doing something good,” she told the outlet.