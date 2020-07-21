Alex Trebek’s greatest ‘Jeopardy!’ moments on his 80th birthday

Alex Trebek, the iconic host of “Jeopardy!,” turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Canada native has been hosting the trivia game show for more than three decades, since 1984.

Even after all this time, Trebek still loves his job.

In fact, even though he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year, Trebek continued to host “Jeopardy!” until the coronavirus pandemic halted production earlier this year.

On Monday, he told “Good Morning America” that he wants to go back to hosting soon.

“It sure as hell would be nice to get back to work,” he said. “I miss it. It's been part of my life, a very important part of my life for 36 years.”

He also told the morning show that he plans to continue hosting for as long as he’s around.

According to IMDb, Trebek has appeared in 8,132 episodes. Over the course of those episodes, Trebek has won the hearts of Americans through his humor, wit and occasional sass.

To see some of those moments and to celebrate his 80th birthday, here are five of Trebek’s greatest “Jeopardy!” moments.

When he came onstage without wearing pants

In 2005, during the “Ultimate Tournament of Champions,” Trebek came onstage in knee-high socks, a long button-down shirt and jacket -- but no pants.

The idea was to relieve some of the tension among the three final contestants, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and Jerome Vered, who were competing in the first of three final games in the tournament.

When he sang in auto-tune

In 2010, Trebek sang the answers to one category -- using auto-tune.

The category, “Alex Meets Auto-Tune,” had contestants guessing what songs he was singing with the audio processor.

When he rapped during the show

According to a 2017 report from Vulture, Trebek has also rapped through several “Jeopardy!” categories including “Let’s Rap, Kids!” and “MC Trebek.”

The entertainment website made a 1 minute, 34-second compilation video of all Trebek’s raps.

According to Billboard, Trebek has rapped lyrics from Kanye West, Desiigner, Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar.

When he switched hosting duties with Pat Sajak

Trebek proved himself to be a prankster in 1997 when he and Pat Sajak swapped game shows, according to radio station KLUV.

Without warning, Trebek hosted Sajak’s show “Wheel of Fortune” and Sajak hosted “Jeopardy!” for an April Fool’s Day prank.

When he poked fun at a contestant’s music preference

In 2016, Trebek was also quick to poke fun at a contestant’s music preference during the short interview portion of the show.

Trebek asked the contestant, Susan Cole, about her favorite type of music: nerdcore.

She explained that it’s “rapping about the things [nerds] love, video games, science-fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners. It's really catchy and fun."

And Trebek was quick to retort: “Losers, in other words.”