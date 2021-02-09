Alex Trebek's daughter honors the late 'Jeopardy!' host three months after his death

Alex Trebek’s daughter is honoring the late TV host three months after his death.

Trebek hosted the popular game show "Jeopardy!" since 1984, presiding over more than 8,000 episodes. In March of 2019, he announced to the world that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. On November 8, 2020, he died at age 80.

On Monday, his daughter Nicky, who he shared with his ex-wife Elaine Trebek Kares, took to Instagram to honor her late dad on the three month anniversary of his passing. She shared a photo of Trebek on the "Jeopardy!" set excitedly pointing at the board with both hands.

"#february8 it’s been 3 months and rather than post something sad I #choosejoy," she wrote. "This always makes me laugh thinking about how many times he did that trying to get it right."

She concluded the caption with a series of hashtags that read, "#threemonths #missingyoualways #dad #milestonesandmemories."

Nicky’s comment that Trebek practiced doing even something as simple as pointing for the show he loved comes as no surprise to fans. After announcing his diagnosis, Trebek made it clear to viewers that he would not be stepping down as the host of the show as long as his health would continue to allow him to perform at the same quality for viewers. He made good on that promise for more than a year.

After nearly four decades as host, his final day in the studio was on Oct. 29, just ten days before he died. Trebek’s final episode of "Jeopardy!" aired on Jan. 8, clearing the way for a slew of guest hosts such as Ken Jennings to temporarily fill his shoes while a permanent replacement is found.

On the night of his final episode broadcast, Nicky took to social media once again to honor her dad, sharing on Facebook the words "Jeopardy! Forever!" She shared that status to Instagram as well, captioning it "You were extraordinary!!!"

Nicky wasn’t the only one to eulogize Trebek in the months since his death. His widow, Jean Currivan Trebek, took to Instagram ahead of her first Christmas without him to share a heartfelt message about kindness in his honor.

"Time is too precious to be spent on anything other than kindness. Many blessings of beauty and joy to you and all you hold dear!" she captioned a photo of her and Trebek's kids.