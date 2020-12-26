Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alex Trebek
Published

Alex Trebek's widow posts inspiring message about kindness on first Christmas since 'Jeopardy!' host's death

The 80-year-old game show host died Nov. 8 after battling cancer

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 26Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 26

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Alex Trebek 's widow shared a message of faith and inspiration on the first Christmas holiday since the "Jeopardy!" host's death.

Jean Currivan Trebek took to Instagram Friday to post a photo of her and the longtime game show host's kids, Emily and Matthew.

The late TV icon's wife reminded her followers to spread kindness.

"Time is too precious to be spent on anything other than kindness. Many blessings of beauty and joy to you and all you hold dear!" she captioned the photo.

ALEX TREBEK REMEMBERED BY 'JEOPARDY!' ANNOUNCER JOHNNY GILBERT

Trebek's post comes nearly two months after the popular game show legend's death, and just two days after longtime "Jeopardy!" announcer, Johnny Gilbert, remembered the host.

Alex Trebek died on Nov. 8 at the age of 80 following a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Alex Trebek died on Nov. 8 at the age of 80 following a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. (Getty)

"He was very introspective, he read a tremendous amount and traveled a lot," Gilbert recalled of his late friend in an interview with People magazine. "He was always doing crossword puzzles to keep his mind active."

Gilbert remembered Trebek as "really very intelligent."

Jean Currivan Trebek had a positive message for her social media followers on Christmas, nearly 2 months after the TV host's death.

Jean Currivan Trebek had a positive message for her social media followers on Christmas, nearly 2 months after the TV host's death. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Following Trebek's death, Gilbert -- who, according to the outlet, was also golfing pals with Trebek -- said that the mood on the set has understandably changed. 

"Everybody's walking around in a little bit of a fog, shaken from the whole thing," he said. "Part of me left here when Alex left, really."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Jeopardy!" previously revealed that it will air 10 of Trebek's episodes during the weeks of Dec. 21 and 28 to celebrate his life, and it will air his final week of episodes beginning Jan. 4

Trebek died Nov. 8 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He kept fans updated on his health every step of the way and continued to host the popular trivia show. 

On Our Radar