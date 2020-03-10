Alex Rodriguez celebrates engagement anniversary to Jennifer Lopez with sweet social media post

Alex Rodriguez is head-over-heels in love with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez.

The former MBL star, 44, shared a video on Instagram celebrating the past year since getting engaged to the 50-year-old pop star. The heartfelt homage was set to "My Girl" by The Temptations.

"One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas…. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes," he wrote.

"Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all. .Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. I love you," A-Rod concluded.

Although the couple has yet to confirm their wedding date, it's reportedly happening this summer. Rodriguez teased to Entertainment Tonight in September "One wedding clue... It's gonna be a long flight," but then Lopez said, "He's just saying things."

"When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is—you do a lot of nodding," Rodriguez added. "I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."

Last week, the Super Bowl halftime show performer told Oprah Winfrey during her 2020 wellness tour that she's in no "rush" to get married.

“I said, ‘If we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?’ If that’s what we’re really going to do, if we’re really going to be partners, if we’re really going to try to build something together that we both never had or never felt like we had, which is a family with a husband and a wife, and a mother and father, and we embrace all our children. We show them it’s something that we didn’t have,” she said.

Lopez also described how her relationship with the sports commentator is different from her previous ones.

“It was different than anything I had ever experienced in the sense of his consistency,” she shared. “Like what he says he does every time. And he also wants to build together, which I’ve never had. I’ve never had, you know, somebody who wants to see me shine and grow and be.”