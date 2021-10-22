Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Alec Baldwin has been outspoken against gun rights activists

Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer on set of his film 'Rust'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 22 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 22

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Alec Baldwin has a history of being outspoken against gun rights activists.

Baldwin, 63, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in what he called a "tragic accident" Thursday on the set of his film "Rust." The shooting incident also sent director Joel Souza to the hospital for emergency care. He has since been released.

Alec Baldwin has been an outspoken advocate for gun control.

Alec Baldwin has been an outspoken advocate for gun control.

Production for the film has been indefinitely halted.

Baldwin joined a celebrity coalition back in 2018. The goal of the No Rifle Association (NoRA) was to shine a light on the National Rifle Association's alleged hold on the United States government.

ALEC BALDWINS ‘RUST’ MOVIE 911 CALL RELEASED

Halyna Hutchins was killed by a prop gun fired on ‘accident’ by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of ‘Rust.’ Photo Credit: Getty Images

"We’re going to shine a bright light on what you and your organization do to America," the letter said (via Deadline). "We’re going to make sure the whole world sees your bloody hands. We’re coming for your money. We’re coming for your puppets. And we’re going to win."

The "It's Complicated" star has also gone after former NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch on social media. 

"I see that @DLoesch wants to ‘take back the truth,'" Baldwin tweeted in 2018.

"And she doesn’t care how many dead bodies she has to step over in that pursuit. The Second Amendment is not a moral credit card that buys you all the guns you want. That law needs to be rethought."

Alec Baldwin pictured on set of ‘Rust.’

Alec Baldwin pictured on set of ‘Rust.’ (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican)

Baldwin broke his silence on the death of Hutchins on social media Friday morning.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin wrote.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he concluded.

