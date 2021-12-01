Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alec Baldwin
Published

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria encourages him to put 'one foot in front of the other' in new pic of the couple

The actor has alleged that he did not pull the trigger of a firearm that discharged on the 'Rust' set

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 1 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 1

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Hilaria Baldwin is showing her support for her husband Alec Baldwin.

Hilaria, 37, has continually shown support for Baldwin in the weeks since the "Rust" shooting, which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead

She continued the trend with a new Instagram post on Wednesday.

In the photo, which appeared to be a mirror selfie, the married couple stood side-by-side as Hilaria snapped the pic.

HILARIA BALDWIN SUPPORTS HUSBAND ALEC AFTER HE SPEAKS PUBLICLY ON DEADLY 'RUST' SHOOTING

Alec Baldwin received support from his wife Hilaria on social media.

Alec Baldwin received support from his wife Hilaria on social media. (Fox News Digital)

"One foot in front of the other," she wrote. The star added a heart emoji.

The pic comes one day ahead of Baldwin's first formal interview and as the investigation into the shooting continues.

ALEC BALDWIN'S WIFE HILARIA OPENS UP ABOUT 'CHALLENGING YEAR,' WASN'T SURE SHE WAS GOING TO 'MAKE IT THROUGH'

Alec Baldwin has stated that he did not pull the trigger of a gun that discharged on the set of the movie ‘Rust,’ resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin has stated that he did not pull the trigger of a gun that discharged on the set of the movie ‘Rust,’ resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

HILARIA BALDWIN'S INSTAGRAM POSTS RAISE EYEBROWS AS INVESTIGATION INTO 'RUST' SHOOTING CONTINUES

In a preview for the tell-all, which is heavily edited for the purpose of teasing the larger interview, an emotional Baldwin states that he did not pull the trigger.

"The trigger wasn’t pulled," he told George Stephanopoulos. "I didn’t pull the trigger."

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on set after being hit by a projectile.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on set after being hit by a projectile. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images  |  Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie)

He adds: "No, no, no, no, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger. Never."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the Santa Fe Country Sheriff’s department said in a warrant that Baldwin "fired" the gun. Baldwin was holding the gun and rehearsing a scene for the movie when a live round rang out, hitting Hutchins before getting stuck in the shoulder of director Joel Souza. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the heavily edited preview clip, Baldwin does not seem to deny that he was holding the gun at the time, with the distinction seemingly being that he did not pull the trigger. 

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report

Trending