Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria encourages him to put 'one foot in front of the other' in new pic of the couple

Hilaria Baldwin is showing her support for her husband Alec Baldwin.

Hilaria, 37, has continually shown support for Baldwin in the weeks since the "Rust" shooting, which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

She continued the trend with a new Instagram post on Wednesday.

In the photo, which appeared to be a mirror selfie, the married couple stood side-by-side as Hilaria snapped the pic.

"One foot in front of the other," she wrote. The star added a heart emoji.

The pic comes one day ahead of Baldwin's first formal interview and as the investigation into the shooting continues.

In a preview for the tell-all, which is heavily edited for the purpose of teasing the larger interview, an emotional Baldwin states that he did not pull the trigger.

"The trigger wasn’t pulled," he told George Stephanopoulos. "I didn’t pull the trigger."

He adds: "No, no, no, no, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger. Never."

However, the Santa Fe Country Sheriff’s department said in a warrant that Baldwin "fired" the gun. Baldwin was holding the gun and rehearsing a scene for the movie when a live round rang out, hitting Hutchins before getting stuck in the shoulder of director Joel Souza.

In the heavily edited preview clip, Baldwin does not seem to deny that he was holding the gun at the time, with the distinction seemingly being that he did not pull the trigger.

