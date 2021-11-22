Hilaria Baldwin's Instagram posts raise eyebrows as investigation into 'Rust' shooting continues

Hilaria Baldwin and her family returned to New York City after spending time in Vermont right after her husband Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a crew member on the New Mexico set of his latest film "Rust."

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded after Alec fired what he believed was an unloaded gun during a rehearsal scene.

Right after the tragic incident occurred, Hilaria and Alec posted messages of condolences and support to Hutchins' family and tried to stay away from prying eyes. But now, a little over one month after the shooting they've both returned to social media with their regularly scheduled programming.

Alec has been promoting new episodes of his podcast (although they were recorded before the Oct. 21 accident) and Hilaria is sharing images of their kids, new cat, and her fashion ensembles.

Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, weighed in on the Baldwins' return to normal social media activity after the death of Alec's colleague.

Schiffer said there is a "disconnect between how they act in public and what they post on social media. [There's] a smugness that will turn the public off." He suggested their actions can be interpreted as though "they are better than or don't care about the pain they caused."

He implored them to "demonstrate remorse" rather than "behaving as if nothing has happened." Schiffer's advice to Hilaria and Alec would include taking a long break from Twitter and Instagram.

"They don't need to be relatable right now," he said. "[They should] conduct themselves in a decent, human way… show empathy and compassion. Instead, it's about them and things revolving around them."

Howard Breuer, CEO of Newsroom PR, told Fox News, "Generally speaking, I think people overpost and they need to check themselves -- especially if someone in the family may be the subject of civil and criminal investigations. Although these posts seem innocuous, it wouldn't hurt to remind Hilaria that every text, social media post and story can be scrutinized and taken out of context in ways one wouldn't necessarily think of when they are posting. And I think, especially in their situation, it might be advisable for her to put the damned phone down."

Reps for the Baldwins did not return Fox News' requests for comment.

A day after the shooting, Alec publicly vowed to aid in any way he can in the Santa Fe Police Department investigation into the matter that left a grieving husband and father along with a 9-year-old son in bereavement. He also had an emotional meeting with Hutchins' family in the hours after the shooting.

Alec tweeted, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," the actor concluded.

Hilaria said on social media at the time, "MY HEART IS WITH HALYNA. HER HUSBAND. HER SON. THEIR FAMILY AND LOVED ONES. AND MY ALEC. IT’S SAID, ‘THERE ARE NO WORDS’ BECAUSE IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO EXPRESS THE SHOCK AND HEARTACHE OF SUCH A TRAGIC ACCIDENT. HEARTBREAK. LOSS. SUPPORT."

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident and said it was " too early " to comment on potential charges during a press conference on Oct. 27. However, Sheriff Adan Mendoza has since referred to the department's efforts as a " criminal investigation ."

"I’d be careful using the word ‘accident,'" Mendoza said during an appearance Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

He added, "This is obviously a tragedy, and it was avoidable, so right now it’s a criminal investigation." As of today, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.