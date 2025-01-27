Alec Baldwin cries over deadly 'Rust' shooting in reality show trailer

The trailer for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s reality series has debuted, showcasing their family life and the fallout from the "Rust" shooting.

In the opening moments of the trailer for the show, premiering Feb. 23 on TLC, Hilaria introduces the family, counting off "seven children, six animals, two parents, wild family!"

A montage of typical busy family moments follows, including Baldwin warning two of his kids, "Don’t pee in that pool!"

But the levity halts when an aerial of the set of "Rust" is shown, as Hilaria narrates, "A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is never something to forget, and we’re trying to parent through it."

ALEC BALDWIN AND WIFE HILARIA MAKE FIRST RED CARPET APPEARANCE SINCE 'RUST' CASE DISMISSAL

Later moments show Baldwin covering his face with his hands, tearing up.

"Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have you and these kids," the actor says. A brief scene also appears to show Baldwin entering a therapist’s office.

The Baldwin children are shown spotting a paparazzi photographer taking their picture, as Hilaria says, "It’s nothing. Just ignore him."

Near the end of the minute-long clip, Hilaria says, "We’ve had our bad moments, but we found our foundation. We’re solid and we’re here together."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"This series gives viewers a glimpse into our lives as a family – the good, bad, wild, and everything in between. We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share. Filming the show has been an amazing journey, and we’re proud to have TLC as a partner in telling our story," Baldwin and Hilaria said in a press release for the show.

Howard Lee, president of TLC, also said in the release, "TLC has always been a platform for compelling stories. With ‘The Baldwins,’ viewers gain an unprecedented look into Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s family journey. As they navigate parenthood, marriage and life under the spotlight, the series blends moments of joy, chaos and sincerity offering a genuine portrayal beyond the headlines."

"Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have you and these kids." — Alec Baldwin

TLC’s description of the first episode also highlights the "Rust" tragedy.

"In the season premiere, Alec and Hilaria celebrate their oldest son Rafael’s ninth birthday and, in a bid to escape the noise of the city, they head to East Hampton to continue a yearly summer tradition. But in the midst of celebration is uncertainty as Alec faces trial. Alec and Hilaria navigate the emotional complexities of the moment, all while keeping their children’s lives as stable as possible."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Baldwin was tried for involuntary manslaughter in the on-set death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021. The actor was holding a gun that discharged, with the bullet striking and killing Hutchins.

In July 2024, Baldwin’s case was dismissed with prejudice by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, after ruling that the prosecution concealed evidence from his legal team.

There was an additional appeal by the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office to try Baldwin again, but it was withdrawn in December.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was convicted of loading a live round into a revolver, which Baldwin fired, resulting in Hutchins’ death and injury to the film’s director, Joel Souza.