Alec Baldwin leaning on wife Hilaria, kids after on-set shooting: report

Alec Baldwin is getting through this dark and difficult time by leaning on his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their kids.

On Oct. 21, the 63-year-old actor discharged a gun – he was told was "cold" or unloaded, indicating the weapon was safe – in the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of his movie "Rust" and accidentally killed the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. He also injured director Joel Souza, who is recovering.

The police in New Mexico are currently investigating the incident and no arrests or charges have yet been made.

"It's such an unthinkable tragedy and the grief and trauma for him are unbearable," a source told People magazine. "Alec is still in shock and his heart is completely broken. He is doing his best to cope and is leaning on Hilaria and the kids for support."

ALEC BALDWIN'S FATAL PROP GUN SHOOTING: EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON HOW ACCIDENT HAPPENED

"Obviously, what happened here is devastating for everyone," the insider added. "Alec will need time and space to work through and process this tragedy."

The couple shares six kids together: daughters Carmen, 8, and María Lucía, 7 months, and sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo 3, and Eduardo "Edu," 13 months. Baldwin also has a 26-year-old daughter, Ireland, from a previous marriage.

Baldwin made a statement on social media Friday about Hutchins' death. He expressed his condolences to Hutchins' family and called the shooting an accident.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he said Friday morning on Twitter.

GUN THAT KILLED HALYNA HUTCHINS USED FOR LEISURE SHOOTING BY CREW THE MORNING OF THE ACCIDENT: REPORT

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," the actor concluded.

ALEC BALDWIN HANDED PROP GUN ON 'RUST' SET BY CREW MEMBER WHO WAS PREVIOUSLY FIRED AFTER 2019 MISHAP

Hilaria, 37, took to Instagram on Monday where she shared a note expressing her condolences to Hutchins’ family and noted that her thoughts are with them as well as her husband amid the tragedy.

"MY HEART IS WITH HALYNA. HER HUSBAND. HER SON. THEIR FAMILY AND LOVED ONES. AND MY ALEC. IT’S SAID, ‘THERE ARE NO WORDS’ BECAUSE IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO EXPRESS THE SHOCK AND HEARTACHE OF SUCH A TRAGIC ACCIDENT. HEARTBREAK. LOSS. SUPPORT," she wrote in a text photo in all caps.

Meanwhile, Ireland wrote on her Instagram Story. "My love and support go to Halyna Hutchins' family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza. And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today."

Hutchins' husband, Matthew, told Fox News on Friday, one day after his wife's death, that he had made contact with Baldwin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have spoken with Alec Baldwin, and he is being very supportive," Matthew Hutchins told Fox News.

Baldwin was spotted Matthew and his 9-year-old son in Santa Fe. The two had an emotional meeting in which they were photographed hugging each other.