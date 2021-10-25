Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria breaks silence on accidental shooting incident: 'There are no words'

Hilaria Baldwin broke her silence regarding the accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins that involved her husband, Alec Baldwin.

Hilaria took to Instagram on Monday where she shared a note expressing her condolences to Hutchins’ family and noted that her thoughts are with them as well as her husband amid the tragedy.

"MY HEART IS WITH HALYNA. HER HUSBAND. HER SON. THEIR FAMILY AND LOVED ONES. AND MY ALEC. IT’S SAID, ‘THERE ARE NO WORDS’ BECAUSE IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO EXPRERSS THE SHOCK AND HEARTACHE OF SUCH A TRAGIC ACCIDENT. HEARTBREAK. LOSS. SUPPORT," she wrote in a text photo.

The post was presented without a caption.

This story is developing...