Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland speaks out after dad accidentally shot and killed woman in prop gun incident

Ireland Baldwin is supporting her father, Alec Baldwin, after he accidentally shot and killed someone on the set of his latest film "Rust."

Alec, 63, discharged a prop gun and killed the movie's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. "Rust" director Joel Souza was also wounded but later released from the hospital . The incident took place on Thursday at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

"My love and support go to Halyna Hutchins' family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza," Ireland, 25, wrote Friday on her Instagram Story. "And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today."

Alec's brother, Stephen Baldwin, also posted a statement on Instagram regarding the incident which read, "Asking for prayers tonight friends not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the tragic in the wake of this tragic accident thank you." He captioned the post, "Psalm91."

ALEC BALDWIN DISCHARGED PROP GUN THAT KILLED ‘RUST’ CREW MEMBER ON FILM SET: AUTHORITIES

In the morning on Friday, Alec expressed his condolences to Hutchins' family and called the shooting an accident.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he said Friday morning on Twitter.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," the actor concluded.

ALEC BALDWIN ‘RUST’ SHOOTING VICTIMS: WHO ARE HALYNA HUTCHINS AND JOEL SOUZA?

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones," a spokesperson for Rust Movies Productions LLC said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation," the statement continued. "We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

As indicated in the statement, authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released," a rep from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said, per the outlet. "No arrests or charges have been filed."

They added: "This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A news release from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the set around 1:50 p.m. local time, and the call indicated an individual had been shot.