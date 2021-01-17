Alec Baldwin says he dreamed Donald Trump was tried for 'sedition' with a makeshift noose outside courthouse

Alec Baldwin took a somewhat alarming jab at Donald Trump over the weekend.

The actor, who is one of the president’s most outspoken critics in Hollywood, took to Twitter to reveal that he had a dream that Trump was on trial for sedition and implied that a noose was waiting for him outside the courthouse.

"I had a dream Trump was on trial for sedition. And outside the courthouse, a noose was hung from a makeshift scaffold," he wrote. "The noose was made of recycled COVID masks."

The actor was likely referencing the riot that took place at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, which saw hundreds of pro-Trump protesters breach the security of the building while the Senate was voting to certify Joe Biden’s win in the electoral college. A makeshift gallows with noose was erected outside the Capitol at the time.

Baldwin has had a lot to say about the Trump administration as the president begins to head out the door of the White House. Last week, the star reprised his Emmy-winning "Saturday Night Live" role impersonating Trump to deliver a mock farewell address.

The actor and comedian teamed up with writer Kurt Andersen to present "Hasta la Vista, America: Trump's Farewell Address." A three-minute teaser of the nearly 45-minute audiobook was released on Tuesday on SoundCloud in which Baldwin puts on his best Trump voice and declares it's "the most important speech I've ever given."

For the past four years, Baldwin has been the sketch show’s go-to person to portray Trump in various sketches incorporating the president. Meanwhile, Jim Carrey played Joe Biden until the show’s most recent season finale, when he handed the position over to cast member Alex Moffat, who will take on the Biden role for the foreseeable future.

Donald Trump is expected to exit the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20.