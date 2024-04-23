Expand / Collapse search
In Court

Alec Baldwin accuses 'Rust' prosecution of charging him to 'humble' an 'arrogant' celebrity: court docs

'Rust' actor Alec Baldwin claimed prosecutors inappropriately rescinded a plea deal in October 2023

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Alec Baldwin dodges questions about involuntary manslaughter trial Video

Alec Baldwin gives no answer when asked if he's planning to testify in his ‘Rust’ involuntary manslaughter trial. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

Alec Baldwin is claiming prosecutors inappropriately rescinded a plea offer made months before he was charged for a second time with involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin's legal team revealed the actor received a plea offer from special prosecutors Oct. 5, 2023, according to new court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The move was made to ensure "that similarly situated defendant's [sic] do not receive disparate treatment," the documents stated.

Assistant director Dave Halls received probation and no prison time after accepting the state's plea deal on March 31, 2023. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died Oct. 21, 2021, after a gun Baldwin was holding fired on the set of "Rust."

The "30 Rock" actor was given until Oct. 27 to accept the same deal given to Halls, but his legal team claimed the offer was rescinded before the written deadline.

Alec Baldwin looks pensively as he promotes "Motherless Brooklyn"

Alec Baldwin accused the "Rust" prosecution of pursuing charges against him to "humble" an "arrogant" celebrity. (Jim Spellman)

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey called Baldwin's latest filing "false and misleading" in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The plea was withdrawn due to the reasons outlined in our response to his motion to dismiss," she noted.

However, Baldwin's legal team insisted the plea withdrawal was linked to reports he commissioned a documentary about the "Rust" tragedy.

"Morrissey says she withdrew the offer because she believes Baldwin had 'commissioned his own documentary' about Hutchins' death and sought to interview witnesses for the purported film," the court documents state.

Alec Baldwin on set of "Rust"

Alec Baldwin claimed the prosecution inappropriately rescinded his plea deal. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department)

Two documentaries are in the works about the on-set tragedy. Rachel Mason is working on one "Rust" film and reportedly has "full support" from production and Hutchins' husband, who is also an executive producer.

The second film is a documentary created by Rory Kennedy, the sister of presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Baldwin's legal team insisted the actor "didn't hire Kennedy or commission her documentary."

Baldwin maintained he's only a subject in both documentaries and has no financial stake.

Alec Baldwin sits in Rust church

Alec Baldwin in the "Rust" church where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot.  (Courtesy: New Mexico Courts)

Baldwin's legal team also claimed Morrissey made statements to the media that she was only pursuing charges against Baldwin to "humble" him because "she finds him ’arrogant' and wants to give him a ‘teachable moment.’"

In the state's reply to Baldwin's motion to dismiss, filed April 5, Morrissey did mention the "Rust" documentaries and claimed the prosecution received information that "Mr. Baldwin and his counsel were working with the media to generate a campaign designed to deflect attention away from any future plea hearing to protect Mr. Baldwin’s public image."

Morrissey alleged the state only chose to proceed with the charges against Baldwin after an expert concluded the actor must have pulled the trigger for the "Rust" gun to fire. Those conclusions were made in the summer of 2023, and the offer was made in October of that year.

Alec Baldwin's first words to detectives revealed as cops release trove of 'Rust' files Video

Baldwin was indicted on two counts — involuntary manslaughter, negligent use of a firearm, or, in the alternative, involuntary manslaughter without due caution or circumspection — Jan. 19.

The actor was first charged with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023 by Mary Carmack-Altwies. The charges were later dropped after special prosecutors Morrissey and Lewis took over the case.

Baldwin's trial is scheduled for July.

Jury selection will begin July 9, according to New Mexico Courts. The trial is expected to last until July 19.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

