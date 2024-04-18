Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting: Prosecution beefs up ahead of involuntary manslaughter trial

The prosecution in Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case added a new special prosecutor to the mix.

Mary Carmack-Altwies appointed Erlinda Johnson to help out special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis beginning April 12, according to court documents filed April 16.

"Erlinda will be joining me," Morrissey confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Johnson is a personal injury, wrongful death and civil rights attorney in New Mexico. The lawyer has also spoken to multiple outlets regarding Baldwin's case, giving her opinion on whether the actor would face charges.

"Whoever handles the firearm has a duty to check it for any live rounds," Johnson told People magazine in 2021. On top of criminal liability, "there's a lot of civil liability here. It's going to be a nightmare for [people involved with the movie]."

A representative for Baldwin did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Baldwin will head to court in July for the involuntary manslaughter trial. Jury selection will begin July 9, according to New Mexico Courts. The trial is expected to last until July 19.

Baldwin was indicted on two counts – involuntary manslaughter, negligent use of a firearm, or, in the alternative, involuntary manslaughter without due caution or circumspection – Jan. 19. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died Oct. 21, 2021, after a gun Baldwin was holding fired on the set of "Rust."

The "30 Rock" star's legal team filed to have the indictment dismissed in documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The motion to dismiss argued the prosecution acted unethically and failed to present crucial evidence to a grand jury.

"Enough is enough," the court documents stated. "This is an abuse of the system, and an abuse of an innocent person whose rights have been trampled to the extreme."

The prosecution called out Baldwin's legal team for lying and manipulation after the actor requested the court dismiss his indictment.

"The defendant's motion to dismiss is predictably false, misleading, and histrionic misrepresentation of the facts and circumstances of the history of the case," the prosecution's filing, obtained by Fox News Digital, said.

"The two special prosecutors who have been assigned the prosecution of Mr. Baldwin have experienced near countless lies and manipulation from the defense for more than one year.

"In addition, we have, and certainly will continue to be, the subject of the defendant's contrived and unwarranted personal attacks."