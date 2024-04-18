Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting: Prosecution beefs up ahead of involuntary manslaughter trial

Alec Baldwin will head to court in July in the 'Rust' shooting, months after a jury convicted armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed of involuntary manslaughter

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Alec Baldwin dodges questions about involuntary manslaughter trial Video

Alec Baldwin dodges questions about involuntary manslaughter trial

Alec Baldwin gives no answer when asked if he's planning to testify in his ‘Rust’ involuntary manslaughter trial. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

The prosecution in Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case added a new special prosecutor to the mix.

Mary Carmack-Altwies appointed Erlinda Johnson to help out special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis beginning April 12, according to court documents filed April 16.

"Erlinda will be joining me," Morrissey confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Johnson is a personal injury, wrongful death and civil rights attorney in New Mexico. The lawyer has also spoken to multiple outlets regarding Baldwin's case, giving her opinion on whether the actor would face charges.

ALEC BALDWIN ‘RUST’ SHOOTING TRIAL: EXPERTS WARN ARMORER'S MAXIMUM SENTENCE IS OMINOUS SIGN FOR ACTOR

Alec Baldwin looks pensively as he promotes "Motherless Brooklyn"

A new prosecutor was added to the team Alec Baldwin will face in court for his involuntary manslaughter trial. (Jim Spellman)

"Whoever handles the firearm has a duty to check it for any live rounds," Johnson told People magazine in 2021. On top of criminal liability, "there's a lot of civil liability here. It's going to be a nightmare for [people involved with the movie]."

A representative for Baldwin did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Baldwin will head to court in July for the involuntary manslaughter trial. Jury selection will begin July 9, according to New Mexico Courts. The trial is expected to last until July 19.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Alec Baldwin sits in Rust church

Alec Baldwin sitting in the church where Hutchins was killed in outtakes from the "Rust" production used during Hannah Gutierrez Reed's trial. (CourtTv)

Baldwin was indicted on two counts – involuntary manslaughter, negligent use of a firearm, or, in the alternative, involuntary manslaughter without due caution or circumspection – Jan. 19. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died Oct. 21, 2021, after a gun Baldwin was holding fired on the set of "Rust."

The "30 Rock" star's legal team filed to have the indictment dismissed in documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The motion to dismiss argued the prosecution acted unethically and failed to present crucial evidence to a grand jury.

"Enough is enough," the court documents stated. "This is an abuse of the system, and an abuse of an innocent person whose rights have been trampled to the extreme."

WATCH: ‘RUST’ MOVIE VIDEO SHOWS ALEC BALDWIN PRACTICING CROSS DRAW BEFORE HALYNA HUTCHINS' DEATH

'Rust' movie video shows Alec Baldwin practicing cross draw before Halyna Hutchins shooting Video

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The prosecution called out Baldwin's legal team for lying and manipulation after the actor requested the court dismiss his indictment.

"The defendant's motion to dismiss is predictably false, misleading, and histrionic misrepresentation of the facts and circumstances of the history of the case," the prosecution's filing, obtained by Fox News Digital, said. 

"The two special prosecutors who have been assigned the prosecution of Mr. Baldwin have experienced near countless lies and manipulation from the defense for more than one year.

Alec Baldwin on Rust set

Alec Baldwin and the cast of "Rust" finished filming the movie years after the death of Halyna Hutchins. (Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In addition, we have, and certainly will continue to be, the subject of the defendant's contrived and unwarranted personal attacks."

Trending