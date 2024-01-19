Alec Baldwin faces new indictment in 'Rust' movie set shooting

Alec Baldwin was again charged with involuntary manslaughter after being indicted by a grand jury on Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyne Hutchins on the set of "Rust" in 2021, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Hutchins while they were rehearsing a scene for the ill-fated Western in the New Mexico desert and the gun discharged.

Baldwin's initial involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped last April, but prosecutors said they could be revived.

"We look forward to our day in court," Baldwin's lawyers Alex Spiro and Luke Nikas told Fox News Digital on Friday.