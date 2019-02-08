Albert Finney’s most famous roles, from ‘Tom Jones’ to ‘Annie’

After appearing in more 60 films and winning 27 awards ranging from a Golden Globe to an Emmy, longtime actor Albert Finney died at the age of 82 Friday morning, his family said.

Finney’s family confirmed his death to the Associated Press Friday morning, saying in a statement the actor "passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side."

Finney found international fame following his part as “Tom Jones” in the 1963 film of the same name. However, he managed to avoid the Hollywood limelight for more than five decades following the iconic role. He was nominated for five Academy Awards, though he never took home the golden statue.

Read on for a look at some of his most iconic roles.

“Tom Jones”

As mentioned, Finney burst to international fame in 1963 in the title role of "Tom Jones.” In the film — an adaptation of the 1749 novel “A History of Tom Jones, a Foundling” by Henry Fielding — Finney played Jones, a “titular hero, a charming country boy whose beguiling manner gets him into one hilarious romantic misadventure after another,” a description of the movie reads.

Finney received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor following the role, but he did not win.

But Finney won over audiences worldwide with his good-natured, funny and sensual portrayal of the 18th-century English rogue — a role that introduced Finney to American audiences and helped the film win a Best Picture Oscar.

“Erin Brockovich”

In yet another iconic role, Finney plays attorney Ed Masry in the movie "Erin Brockovich." Masry first helps Brockovich, played by Julie Roberts, after she is in a car accident. But that soon turns into much more after she discovers misplaced medical records while later working for Masry. The discovery ultimately helps to reveal a contaminated water cover-up that is blamed for sickening many in a local community.

Finney received an Academy Award nomination Best Actor in a Supporting role following his appearance in the film.

“Murder on the Orient Express”

Finney played the character Hercule Poirot in the 1974 film "Murder on the Orient Express." He also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for this movie.

Additionally, Finney was a 1975 BAFTA Film Award Nominee for the role and later won a Best Actor award for his role as Poirot during the 1976 Evening Standard British Film Awards, according to IMDb.

“Annie”

In the 1982 film “Annie,” Finney memorably played the character Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, a wealthy man who allows the orphan, played by Aileen Quinn, to live in his home.

“The Dresser”

Finney earned a Best Actor nomination for his role in the 1983 film "The Dresser," which is based off the play of the same name. Finney played the character "Sir," for which he later received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

