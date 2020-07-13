Alanis Morissette says she feared being viewed as ‘stupid or uneducated or ignorant’ because of ‘Ironic’ song

Alanis Morissette said in a recent interview that she fears being viewed as “stupid or uneducated or ignorant” after years of shaming for her 1996 song “Ironic.”

The lyrics included, “It's like rain on your wedding day / It's a free ride when you've already paid” along with other examples which, contrary to the song title, are not ironic.

“I didn’t even want it on the record,” Morissette, 46, said on Rolling Stone's “Music Now” podcast. “And I remember a lot of people going, ‘Please please, please.’ So I said, OK. That was one of the first songs we wrote, almost like a demo to get our whistles wet. But people wound up really liking the melody, and I wasn’t that precious about it.”

She added: “And I came to realize later that perhaps I should have been. Whoops!”

“I guess one of the things that is the scariest for us in terms of our collective shame is being [seen as] stupid or uneducated or ignorant,” the singer-songwriter said of her and her team. “I can embrace, ‘I’m stupid,’ I can embrace that I’m really brilliant. It just depends on when you catch me!”

Morissette provided the soundtrack for the Broadway musical named after her album “Jagged Little Pill.”

In the musical, writer Diablo Cody was able to poke fun at the lyrics of “Ironic.”

One character said, “That’s not irony. That’s just, like, s---ty.”

Morisette praised Cody, 42, for addressing the topic, saying she “nailed it.”

She added: “Until the next generation kicks my a--! Until the next onslaught of shaming!”