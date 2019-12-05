Alanis Morissette says 'Jagged Little Pill' was initially rejected by several record labels

Record labels oughtta know better than to bet against Alanis Morissette.

Morissette, 45, stopped by "The Tonight Show" to talk about her upcoming Broadway show, and she revealed that her legendary album "Jagged Little Pill" was rejected by several labels before it found success.

"Is it true that no record labels were interested, they didn't want to sign you?" host Jimmy Fallon asked.

PUSSY RIOT TO EMBARK ON NORTH AMERICAN TOUR TO BENEFIT PLANNED PARENTHOOD

"No, not an uncommon thing for rejection to persevere," Morissette said.

According to the "Ironic" singer, she had written 10 songs to "get my whistle wet" before she began getting rejected.

"When we started getting rejections, I asked everyone to stop so that I could go back under my rock and keep writing," Morisette said. "I went back and wrote more and then once I was writing 'All I Really Want,' which is the last song on the record... we got a call to go meet Maverick [and] Guy Oseary, Madonna's label."

Morissette said she was hesitant to go to the meeting because she was wearing sweatpants, but they told her, "Who cares? Get in the car and go."

"So I met [Oseary] in my sweatpants and we played 'You Oughtta Know' and 'Perfect' and 'Hand in My Pocket' and he was very excited," she recalled.

GWEN STEFANI, BLAKE SHELTON TO DEBUT THEIR SECOND DUET 'NOBODY BUT YOU'

Fallon, 45, then reminded the audience that the album -- currently in the top 20 best-selling albums of all time, selling more than 33 million copies worldwide -- was certified diamond and 16-times platinum, won four Grammys, spent 12 weeks at number one on the Hot 100 charts and produced three number one singles.

"This is like a legendary record, I love it so much," Fallon said. "It's so great, one of my all-time favorites."

The two then discussed Morissette's upcoming Broadway show, also titled "Jagged Little Pill," which will feature music from the 1995 album.

According to Morissette, she worked for eight years to create the show, which is not autobiographical.

"It's not a direct autobiographical story," she explained. "It's a story about a family, but [writer] Diablo Cody said she pulled all characters out of the songs, so in some ways, I relate to a lot of the characters in a direct way."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The musical, which was set to open Thursday, is only one of Morissette's current projects, as she is also working on a new album due out in May 2020 and is preparing to celebrate the 25th anniversary of "Jagged Little Pill" with a tour alongside Liz Phair and Garbage.