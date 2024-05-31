Alan Jackson extends farewell tour amid major health problems: 'I'm going to give them the best show'

Alan Jackson is doing what he does best.

On Thursday, the country artist — who originally kicked off his farewell tour in 2022 — announced his plans to extend his "Last Call: One More for the Road Tour" as he continues to battle major health issues.

"Fans know when they come to my shows, they’re going to hear the songs that made me who I am – the ones they love," he said in a statement via his website.

"I've been touring for over 30 years — my daughters are all grown, we have one grandchild and one on the way. I’m enjoying spending more time at home. But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this ‘Last Call.’"

His farewell tour provides "one final chance" for Jackson's fans to see and hear the iconic singer-songwriter perform his best-loved songs in concert, the website reads.

Jackson kicked off the tour just one year after revealing his battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve condition that affects his motor skills. He was diagnosed in 2011.

"I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," Jackson said during a "Today" show interview at the time. "It’s genetic that I inherited from my daddy. There’s no cure for it, but it’s been affecting me for years. And it’s getting more and more obvious."

The singer said he's been "self-conscious" on stage because it's affected his ability to balance, especially in front of a crowd and in front of the microphone.

"I know I'm stumbling around stage now," he continued. "I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone. I just feel very uncomfortable."

"In some ways it's a relief [to talk about it] because I was starting to get so self-conscious up there about stumbling around," he added. "I think it'll be good for me now to get it out in the open. If anybody's curious at why I don't walk right, that's why."

In 2023, the two-time Grammy Award winner opened up about his plans to release new music despite his personal setback.

"I’m always scribbling down ideas and thinking about melodies … I feel like there’ll be some more music to come, yes," Jackson said during an appearance on his daughter Mattie Jackson’s "In Joy Life" podcast.

"I may not have toured much, but again … like I said, the creative part jumps out every now and then," Jackson said.

"[Writing songs] is more fulfilling than anything," Jackson confessed.

"It's like, you can be a singer and go out and tour … but it's kind of like you're just doing the same thing over and over," he pointed out.

"When you make an album, or especially when you write a lot of the songs for it, that's creating something. It's a challenge, so it keeps you interested a little more. If I didn't write, I think I would've gotten bored just singing a long time ago."

In November 2022, Jackson was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this post.