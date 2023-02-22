Alan Jackson hopes to release new music despite suffering major health problems

Despite battling a medical condition, Alan Jackson vows to make more music for his fans.

The 64-year-old country music star revealed his creative gears are always turning as he brainstorms new tracks.

"I’m always scribbling down ideas and thinking about melodies… I feel like there’ll be some more music to come, yes," Jackson said during his daughter Mattie Jackson’s "In Joy Life" podcast.

When Mattie asked her father if there’s another album "down the road," he responded with, "Yes, I would hope so."

"I may not have toured much, but again… like I said, the creative part jumps out every now and then," Jackson said.

Jackson revealed last year that he had Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve condition that affects his motor skills. Last October, he announced that he was postponing the final two dates of his Last Call tour until 2023 after suffering a health setback.

The two-time Grammy Award winner continued to open up about the part of his career that he’s enjoyed the most and admitted it’s when he’s writing songs.

"It’s more fulfilling than anything," Jackson confessed.

"It's like, you can be a singer and go out and tour… but it's kind of like you're just doing the same thing over and over," he pointed out.

"When you make an album, or especially when you write a lot of the songs for it, that's creating something. It's a challenge, so it keeps you interested a little more. If I didn't write, I think I would've gotten bored just singing a long time ago."

In November 2022, the "Chattahoochee" singer was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

Jackson received the award during the show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Country music has been real good to me and I fell in love with it when I was a young man," Jackson said as he accepted the award.