Al Pacino never married to avoid 'entrance to the pain train'

Al Pacino revealed why he's always "shied away" from marriage despite having long-term relationships throughout his storied career.

Pacino, now 84, wrote about his decision not to marry in his memoir "Sonny Boy." In the book, he wrote about his relationship with Kathleen Quinlan, which he described as "the closest I've ever come to getting married."

"But I've always shied away from marriage," he noted, according to People magazine. "I guess I didn't see how it would help anything. I just wanted to avoid what I thought, at the time, was the inevitable: an entrance to the pain train."

Pacino revealed, "it wasn't easy to say no to marriage with a woman I love."

"It hurt when she left, and I carried the hurt with me for years."

Quinlan went on to marry Warren Long. The two divorced on the same day they were married. The "Apollo 13" actress later married Bruce Abbott in 1994, but the two called it quits in 2002. Abbott and Quinlan welcomed a son together in 1990.

"The Godfather" star has dated many actresses, including his co-star Diane Keaton.

Pacino is currently single, after welcoming a son with ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah in June 2023.

In an October 3 interview with People magazine, Pacino explained that he is not in a relationship: "No. I have friendship."

"Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman," a representative for the actor added.

Pacino and Alfallah were first publicly romantically linked in 2020, but the two had actually met years earlier at a dinner party.

"I thought it was cool. I thought, ‘Wow, that’s Al Pacino,’" she recalled in an interview with Vogue Arabia. "I went to film school, so I wasn’t dumb about who he was. He’s a very talented and unique person. But I had no intention of thinking like, 'Oh, he is going to be my son’s father one day.'"

Alfallah and Pacino established a friendship and when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, the two began to spend more time together.

"Al lives down the street from my house, and we started spending every day together, playing chess and watching movies. It was like film school with Al Pacino. ‘Did you ever see ‘Scarface’? he asked me. ‘No,’ I answered, ‘Though I know the lines. Say hello to my little friend.’"

"He showed me some obscure movies he was in, like one with Marthe Keller called ‘Bobby Deerfield,’ which is now my favorite of all his films," Alfallah recalled. "I guess it just became something more."

