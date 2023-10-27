Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Couples

Al Pacino, 83, and girlfriend reach agreement on custody of infant son

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino welcomed their son, Roman, in June 2023

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Al Pacino and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, have requested a judge approve a child custody and child support agreement for their infant son.

Details of Pacino, 83, and Alfallah's agreement were not disclosed in the court documents filed in a Los Angeles Court on October 25 and obtained by Fox News Digital. Pacino and Alfallah, 29, also legally acknowledged they both are parents to four-month old Roman by waiving their rights to contest their parental relationships at trial.

A representative for Pacino confirmed to Fox News Digital that the two are still together.

AL PACINO'S GIRLFRIEND NOOR ALFALLAH FILES FOR CUSTODY OF INFANT SON BUT ‘THEY ARE STILL TOGETHER’

Al Pacino holds his hands to his chest during an interview

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have asked a court to make a judgment on a custody agreement the couple filed with the court. (Dominik Bindl)

Previous court documents revealed that Pacino and Alfallah are living at separate residences while raising their son.

Pacino and Alfallah welcomed Roman in June. The baby boy is the 29-year-old's first child and Pacino's fourth. Pacino has three kids from previous relationships: a daughter with his ex Jan Tarrant, and twins with his ex Beverly D'Angelo.

Alfallah and Pacino have been together since 2022.

Alfallah shared a photo with Pacino on Instagram in April as they perused a friend's art gallery in New York – the first photo of the couple to make it on her social media grid.

Al Pacino and his girlfriend in NYC

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah do not share a residence, according to court documents. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She was previously linked to Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

The Rolling Stones frontman was 74 years old, and Alfallah was 22 when they dated. The couple split in 2018, according to E! News.

Their 52-year age gap "didn't matter" to the budding entertainment industry professional. 

"The heart doesn't know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me," Alfallah told Hello! magazine.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Noor Alfallah in a leather jacket and leggings walks behind Al Pacino in a light grey/blue suit split a closer shot of them walking together

Al Pacino welcomed his first child with Noor Alfallah in June. The actor has three other children.  (Robert Kamau/Gotham/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Trending