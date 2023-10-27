Al Pacino, 83, and girlfriend reach agreement on custody of infant son

Al Pacino and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, have requested a judge approve a child custody and child support agreement for their infant son.

Details of Pacino, 83, and Alfallah's agreement were not disclosed in the court documents filed in a Los Angeles Court on October 25 and obtained by Fox News Digital. Pacino and Alfallah, 29, also legally acknowledged they both are parents to four-month old Roman by waiving their rights to contest their parental relationships at trial.

A representative for Pacino confirmed to Fox News Digital that the two are still together.

AL PACINO'S GIRLFRIEND NOOR ALFALLAH FILES FOR CUSTODY OF INFANT SON BUT ‘THEY ARE STILL TOGETHER’

Previous court documents revealed that Pacino and Alfallah are living at separate residences while raising their son.

Pacino and Alfallah welcomed Roman in June. The baby boy is the 29-year-old's first child and Pacino's fourth. Pacino has three kids from previous relationships: a daughter with his ex Jan Tarrant, and twins with his ex Beverly D'Angelo.

Alfallah and Pacino have been together since 2022.

Alfallah shared a photo with Pacino on Instagram in April as they perused a friend's art gallery in New York – the first photo of the couple to make it on her social media grid.

She was previously linked to Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

The Rolling Stones frontman was 74 years old, and Alfallah was 22 when they dated. The couple split in 2018, according to E! News.

Their 52-year age gap "didn't matter" to the budding entertainment industry professional.

"The heart doesn't know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me," Alfallah told Hello! magazine.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.