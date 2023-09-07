Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah files for custody of infant son but 'they're still together'

Alfallah welcomed her 1st child, Roman, with Pacino on June 6

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Dr. Marc Siegel: This worries me about Al Pacino becoming a father again at 83 Video

Dr. Marc Siegel: This worries me about Al Pacino becoming a father again at 83

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel discusses possible health risks of having a child at an elderly age on 'Fox News Tonight.' 

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcomed a child, a son named Roman, three months ago and have now settled upon a custody agreement, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Alfallah filed for joint legal but sole physical custody of their son, although the couple has not ended their relationship.

"Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman," a representative for the actor told Fox News Digital. "A lot of people are saying ‘did they break up?' or ‘did they split up?’. They are still together," 

Noor Alfallah looks off while being photographed outside split Al Pacino talks while on stage with long flowing hair

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah filed for joint legal but sole physical custody of their 3-month-old son. (MEGA/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Alfallah requested that Pacino have the "reasonable right" of visitation to their child.

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital show that Pacino and Alfallah reside at separate residences. 

When asked why Alfallah would file documents if the couple was still in a relationship, Pacino's rep suggested, "You would have to ask her that. I don't speak for her." 

A representative for the 29-year-old did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Noor Alfallah in a leather jacket and leggings walks behind Al Pacino in a light grey/blue suit split a closer shot of them walking together

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah are pictured on the streets of New York City together in August. (Robert Kamau/Gotham/Getty Images)

Alfallah also submitted a voluntary declaration of parentage, which was signed by both Pacino and Alfallah six days after Roman's birth at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

This is the first child for Alfallah, who was previously linked to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicholas Berggruen. 

Al Pacino in a black suit jacket smiles for the camera on the carpet

Al Pacino has four children with three separate women. (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

"The Godfather" star, who turned 83 years old in April, has three other children: a daughter with his ex Jan Tarrant and twins with another ex, Beverly D'Angelo.

Alfallah and Pacino have been linked since 2022. Last week, the movie producer gave her followers a glimpse of Roman, calling her child her "whole heart" on Instagram.

