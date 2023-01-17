Adult film star Ron Jeremy found incompetent to stand trial on multiple rape charges

Former adult film actor Ron Jeremy was declared mentally incompetent to stand trial by a Los Angeles judge Tuesday for dozens of rape and sexual assault charges.

Jeremy, whose full name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was not present for the hearing.

Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Harris reviewed reports from both prosecutors and Jeremy's defense that said the 69-year-old is in "incurable neurocognitive decline."

Prosecutors asked that he be periodically reevaluated. Jeremy's next hearing will take place Feb. 7 in a state hospital.

Jeremy was indicted in 2020 on 34 counts of sexual assault, including 12 counts of rape, involving 21 women across more than two decades.

He pleaded not guilty at the time, and his lawyer continues to maintain Jeremy's innocence.

"His trial will not take place, and he's going to be handled through the state mental facilities for someone who is incompetent to assist his lawyers in trial," Jeremy's attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, told Fox News Digital. "It's really unfortunate.

"Two years have gone by, and I've gotten a lot more information on the case," he added in a statement to The Associated Press. "And I believe if he went to trial, he'd be found innocent. He's not going to have the opportunity to clear his reputation because he's not going to go to trial."

According to transcripts of grand jury testimony from the alleged victims obtained by The Associated Press, Jeremy would lure them into a small secluded space, often the bathroom of a West Hollywood bar and grill he frequents, trap them and sexually assault them.

The charges stemmed from a district attorney's task force set up to investigate entertainment industry sexual misconduct after reports about Harvey Weinstein in 2017 made the #metoo movement an international phenomenon.

The district attorney's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

