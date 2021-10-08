Adele breaks her silence on divorce from Simon Konecki, new relationship with Rich Paul

Adele is opening up about her love life for the first time since her divorce.

The singer, known for keeping her personal life ultra-private, recently opened up in wide-ranging interviews about the many aspects of her life that few knew about, until now. The songstress detailed her split from her ex-husband, her blossoming relationship with sports agent Rich Paul, as well as her weight loss journey.

The 15-time Grammy winner, 33, admitted that past coverage about her divorce from Simon Konecki, the father of her nine-year-old son, Angelo, was "completely wrong" in terms of the timeline.

She told British Vogue: "We got married when I was 30…and then I left." She added that the two kept their split private "for a very long time."

ADELE REVEALS SHE WAS 'F—KING DISAPPOINTED' BY WOMEN'S COMMENTS ABOUT HER WEIGHT LOSS: 'THAT HURT MY FEELINGS'

Fortunately, the "Hello" singer still has a strong bond with her ex-husband. As for the reason for the demise of their marriage, she told American Vogue, "I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy. Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me."

One of the toughest challenges amid her divorce from Konecki was how it impacted their son, she said.

"He has so many simple questions for me that I can’t answer, because I don’t know the answer," said Adele. "Like, ‘Why can’t we still live together?’ That’s just not what people do when they get divorced. ‘But why not?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t f---ing know. That’s not what society does.’ And: ‘Why don’t you love my dad anymore?’ And I’d be like, ‘I do love your dad. I’m just not in love.’ I can’t make that make sense to a nine-year-old."

ADELE CONFIRMS NEW SONG COMING NEXT WEEK

Now, Adele says her upcoming album was written with her son in mind so that "when he's in his twenties or thirties" he can understand "who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness."

Adele filed for divorce in 2019. While she still feels "embarrassed" about her marriage not working out, she said she's been on her "journey to find my true happiness ever since."

The singer also opened up for the first time about her new relationship with Paul. The two met years ago but didn't begin dating until earlier this year. She admitted he "just incredibly arrived."

"I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild," she gushed. "I’m a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who’s actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where they’re at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don’t want."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Turning Tables" singer was rumored to be dating Paul back in July, when she was spotted at an NBA finals game with him.

She reflected on going public with her relationship, admitting, "I didn’t mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him. I just love it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also last month, she posted a black-and-white photo booth picture of her and the sports super agent from Anthony Davis and Marlen P’s lavish wedding in Los Angeles.

"We're very happy," she added.