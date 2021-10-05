Adele confirms new song coming next week

After months of speculation, Adele confirmed on Tuesday she's finally releasing new music.

The multi-Grammy winner, 33, announced in a tweeted the title to her first single in nearly six years. "Easy On Me - October 15," she wrote on Twitter.

Along with the post, Adele teased a few seconds of a potential new music video. In the black-and-white film, she pushes a cassette player into her car stereo and begins to drive down a deserted highway as papers fly out of the car.

Adele's last album was "25" released in 2015 and she not only won the 2016 Brit Award for British Album of the Year but also the 2017 Grammy for Album of the Year.

Recently, fans have been spotting billboards popping up that read "30" – the alleged new title to her upcoming fourth album.

This time last year Adele teased new music when she hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live." In her monologue, she addressed why she wasn't the musical guest.

"There’s a couple of reasons," Adele explained. "My album’s not finished and I’m too scared to do both. I’d rather just put on some wigs — and this is all mine, by the way — have a glass of wine, or six, and just see what happens."

The "Rolling in the Deep" musician has mostly stayed out of the public eye over the last few years. Instead, she focused on maintaining a healthier lifestyle and lost a significant amount of weight.

In March 2021, she finalized her divorce from husband Simon Konecki two years after the pair announced they split. They share an 8-year-son, Angelo, together.

Then in September, she went public with her new boyfriend, Rich Paul, a sports agent.