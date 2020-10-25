Adele hosts ‘SNL,’ jokes about weight loss and talks about upcoming album

Adele took over as host of “Saturday Night Live” this week, where she poked fun at her weight loss journey and explained why she wasn’t serving as a musical guest.

The 32-year-old singer reportedly lost 40 pounds earlier this year, according to Extra TV. Adele’s transformation came months after she finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki.

“I know I look really, really different since you last saw me, but actually because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me, and this is the half that I chose,” the 15-time Grammy winner said during her introductory monologue on “SNL.”

For the Oct. 24 episode, the musical guest was R&B singer H.E.R., who performed the songs “Damage” and “Hold On.”

Adele addressed why she wasn’t performing on the show for the night.

“Now I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. I’ve seen all of it. Like, ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ And stuff like that, and there’s a couple of reasons,” she began. “My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both.”

“I’d rather just put on some wigs, and this [hair] is all mine by the way, have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens. Who knows?” Adele said while she ran her hand through her curled locks.

Adele’s last studio album was “25,” which included her hit songs “Hello,” “When We Were Young” and more.

In February, Adele was reportedly filmed telling guests at a friend’s wedding that they can expect new music in September, according to NME.

However, her manager Jonathan Dickins issued a statement in June that Adele’s new album “isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready.”