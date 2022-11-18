Adele admits she’s ‘incredibly nervous’ and ‘can't sit still’ going into Las Vegas residency

Adele opened up about her anxiety going into her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, which begins on Friday.

The musical superstar got candid on her Instagram, sharing a photo of herself at a theater, with what look to be baby photos of herself displayed on a large screen behind her.

"I’m feeling all sorts as I write this," she captioned the photo. "I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited. I feel a million miles away from home."

Adele writes that she always gets "scared" before performing and that she takes it "as a good sign," because it means she cares and wants to do a good job. But this time, she feels a bit different.

"Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night. But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there x," she ended the post.

In July, the musician announced that her canceled residency dates had been rescheduled.

"Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," the singer said in a statement on Twitter. "I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them."

"But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you."

Aside from the 24 rescheduled shows, Adele added eight more. "Weekends with Adele" will run from Nov. 18, 2022, until March 25, 2023.

At the beginning of the year, Adele canceled all of her shows set to take place at the Colosseum.

"Hi. Listen, I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," the singer said in a video statement in January.

"We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

Adele opened up about the cancelation and the toll it took on her mental health, during a radio interview with BBC.

"I was a shell of a person for a couple of months," she revealed. "I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal."

