Adam Sandler's Twitter account got hacked

Adam Sandler's Twitter account has been hacked.

Just days after Mariah Carey's account was hacked, a slew of vulgar tweets appeared on Sandler's feed on Thursday.

"The activity on this account is weak asf," a tweet said.

Several racist, sexist and anti-Semitic messages followed before they were quickly taken down. Several of the tweets contained the N-word.

None of the illegitimate tweets directly from Sandler's account remain on his page, but several retweets sent by the hackers remain, including one referring to President Obama as a "monkey."

Another tweet read: "I just had phone sex with @MariahCarey."

Both Sandler and Carey's social media account hacks featured tweets mentioning the "Chuckling Squad," a group responsible for hacking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account in August.

The group also claimed responsibility for hacking several celebrities' accounts, including Chloë Grace Moretz.

The Hollywood Reporter said the tweets on Sandler's account began at 5:34 p.m. PT.