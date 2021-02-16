Expand / Collapse search
Adam Sandler
Published

'Happy Gilmore' star Adam Sandler celebrates film’s 25th anniversary by recreating iconic swing

The classic film was released in 1996

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
"Happy Gilmore" just celebrated a major milestone and Adam Sandler is paying homage to the classic with an appropriate tribute.

Celebrating the legendary film’s 25th anniversary, Sandler, 54, took to Twitter to share a video of his impressive swing on the golf course -- similar to his role in the 1996 film.

"It's been 25 years since I've done this. Let's see what happens," Sandler said in the video. "I’m scared."

"Shooter McGavin, this is for you," Sandler jokingly said, paying tribute to Christopher McDonald’s antagonist character, Shooter McGavin, in the film before smashing the golf ball.

"And I'm not lying to you, that is smashed. Smashed! That went pretty well," Sandler said victoriously after sending the golf ball flying.

"You're dead, Shooter," Sandler concluded.

Adam Sandler plays golf in a scene from the film 'Happy Gilmore.' (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

Adam Sandler plays golf in a scene from the film 'Happy Gilmore.' (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

"Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything!" Sandler captioned the video.

Christopher McDonald, in character as McGavin, responded with a humorous video of his own on Twitter.

"Nice drive, Gilmore," McDonald prefaces the video. "25 years, huh? Let’s see if it’s Shooter’s tour, check it out."

Adam Sandler starred as the titular main character in 1996's 'Happy Gilmore.'

Adam Sandler starred as the titular main character in 1996's 'Happy Gilmore.' (Reuters)

McDonald then proceeds to humorously tap a golf ball into a glass laid out on his living room floor before breaking character to thank fans and Sandler for the film’s success over the past 25 years.

"Well thank you to all the fans and thank you to you, Adam Sandler — and uh, why don’t you meet me that the 9th green at 9, Gilmore? Little secret of the pros."

"Oh and Gilmore, wear something nice," McDonald said laughingly. "25th anniversary, baby. Shooter out!"

