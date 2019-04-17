'Happy Gilmore' star Christopher McDonald avoids jail in DUI case

"Happy Gilmore" star Christopher McDonald is probably happy now.

The 64-year-old actor avoided jail time in a DUI case from 2017, according to reports.

McDonald was arrested in Arrowhead, Calif., in October 2017 for allegedly driving under the influence.

McDonald, who starred as Shooter McGavin in the Adam Sandler hit, reportedly lost control of his classic silver Porsche on the highway, running it onto the grass and taking out a gas meter before ending up in an embankment.

TMZ reports that McDonald pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of over .08.

McDonald was reportedly sentenced to 35 hours of community service, three years of summary probation, an alcohol education program and a single day in jail.

He already completed the alcohol education program and was credited for time served in a jail cell at the time of his arrest.

McDonald's misdemeanor DUI charge was also dropped.