©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Adam Levine releases first new song, 'Ojalá,' following cheating scandal

Adam Levine, who is married to wife Behati Prinsloo, was accused of sending messages to Sumner Stroh and a few other women too

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Singer Adam Levine has released his first new song following his cheating scandal, a duet with Colombian singer Maluma entitled "Ojalá."

The song, released on Friday, features Levine singing in Spanish. "Ojalá que cuando él te lo haga, pienses en mi, Ojalá que sea mi nombre que quieras repetir," he sings, which translates in English to, "Hopefully, when he does it to you, you think of me; hopefully, it's my name that you want to repeat."

Maluma teased the collaboration back in June when he shared an Instagram photo of him and the Maroon 5 frontman in the studio.

The new surprise collaboration follows last month's cheating scandal involving Levine and Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who claimed the two had an affair. The allegations came to light days after Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo confirmed they are expecting their third child together.

Adam Levine and his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, were seen in Montecito following the allegations.

Adam Levine and his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, were seen in Montecito following the allegations. (Photo by Garrett Press/ MEGA for Fox News Digital)

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting a third child together. The couple already share two daughters, Dusty and Gio.

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting a third child together. The couple already share two daughters, Dusty and Gio. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Late last month, Live Nation announced that Levine and his bandmates will be hosting a Las Vegas residency kicking off in March 2023 at Dolby Live in Park MGM. Maroon 5 is currently on tour.

Since Stroh’s cheating allegations, four other women have also come forward claiming Levine sent them flirtatious texts.

Maluma teased the collaboration with Adam Levine earlier this summer.

Maluma teased the collaboration with Adam Levine earlier this summer. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)

Levine denied the affair with Stroh but admitted that he had "crossed the line."

"In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," Levine wrote in a statement.

