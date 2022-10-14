Adam Levine releases first new song, 'Ojalá,' following cheating scandal

Singer Adam Levine has released his first new song following his cheating scandal, a duet with Colombian singer Maluma entitled "Ojalá."

The song, released on Friday, features Levine singing in Spanish. "Ojalá que cuando él te lo haga, pienses en mi, Ojalá que sea mi nombre que quieras repetir," he sings, which translates in English to, "Hopefully, when he does it to you, you think of me; hopefully, it's my name that you want to repeat."

Maluma teased the collaboration back in June when he shared an Instagram photo of him and the Maroon 5 frontman in the studio.

The new surprise collaboration follows last month's cheating scandal involving Levine and Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who claimed the two had an affair. The allegations came to light days after Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo confirmed they are expecting their third child together.

ADAM LEVINE ACCUSED OF SENDING FLIRTATIOUS TEXTS TO 20-YEAR-OLD: ‘I KNEW IT WAS WEIRD’

Late last month, Live Nation announced that Levine and his bandmates will be hosting a Las Vegas residency kicking off in March 2023 at Dolby Live in Park MGM. Maroon 5 is currently on tour.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Since Stroh’s cheating allegations, four other women have also come forward claiming Levine sent them flirtatious texts.

Levine denied the affair with Stroh but admitted that he had "crossed the line."

"In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," Levine wrote in a statement.