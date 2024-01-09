Actor Christian Oliver's ex-wife speaks out after plane crash killed him and their 2 young children

Christian Oliver's ex-wife is speaking directly about the plane crash that took the lives of him and their two daughters.

In a moving Instagram post she shared about the incident, Jessica Klesper wrote, "The outpouring of love I'm receiving is beyond words. From those closest to my heart, from community, from people far away to complete strangers … I see the messages, I see the word and it gives me so much strength."

Klespser and Oliver shared daughters Madita, 12, and Annik, 10. She continued her statement to say that she "deeply" feels love from Oliver, as well as both girls.

ACTOR CHRISTIAN OLIVER REMEMBERED BY WIFE AFTER PLANE CRASH KILLS HIM AND COUPLE'S 2 YOUNG CHILDREN

"They are here with me for every step and they are watching us…" she wrote.

The incident in the Carribean happened on Thursday. Oliver and his daughters were killed after the aircraft they were traveling in "plummeted into the ocean" moments after takeoff from an island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials and reports say.

STARS WE LOST IN 2023

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) said the small, one-engine aircraft owned and piloted by Robert Sachs, a resident of the island of Bequia, crashed into the sea about one nautical mile west of the island of Petit Nevis around midday Thursday.

"The aircraft went airborne from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm about 12:11 p.m. for St. Lucia as its final destination. Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean," police said in a Facebook post.

Klesper concluded her message with a simple request.

"Please keep spreading your love!!" Klepser wrote. "Hug your loved ones, tell them you love them, be kind to each other."

"And stop arguing and worrying about the small stuff. It's not worth it. Life is too precious and we are all in this together."

This is the first message about the tragic incident that Klesper has made directly. Over the weekend, a message was shared on her behalf on the Instagram page of Wundabar Pilates, a fitness studio where she works.

In that statement, she discussed more about what happened, explaining, "Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive."

She said that Oliver had been working as an actor in the U.S. as well as in Europe, and that he'd also had a second career in real estate as well.

Oliver, whose legal name was Christian Klepser, has "worked with the likes of Steven Soderbergh in ‘The Good German’ opposite Cate Blanchett and George Clooney, Brian Singer and Tom Cruise in ‘Valkyrie’ and the Wachowski’s in ‘Speed Racer’ and ‘Sense8,’" according to his website. The actor also appeared in a 1995 film adaptation of the popular book series, "The Baby-Sitters Club."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him," Klepser said of her ex-husband. The former couple's divorce was made official last June.

After requesting privacy for the family, the statement concluded with information about a GoFundMe campaign that had been set up for the family and a request that donations be made there in lieu of sending flowers.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The fundraiser, which has reached over $175,000 of its original goal of $100,000, was formed to "help cover the cost of returning Christian and the girls home," as well as assist in the expenses for the funeral and memorial services. Legal expenses are also expected in this progress, the details for the GoFundMe suggest, and any contributions will also "go a long way in support of Jessica and the extended family during this terribly difficult time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.