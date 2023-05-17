Expand / Collapse search
Activist Naomi Klein set to release new book that combines political reporting with personal reflections

The best-selling author's new book will be called 'Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World'

Associated Press
Activist and best-selling author Naomi Klein has a book coming out in September that will combine personal reflections with political reporting and cultural commentary.

Farrar, Straus & Giroux announced Wednesday that in "Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World," Klein will explore a time rife with "confusion across political, technological, environmental and medical spheres."

One point of confusion touched on in the book: Online commentators who mistake Klein for the author Naomi Wolf, leading Klein to tweet "please keep your Naomis straight" in 2020.

ANTI-CAPITALIST ECO-CRUSADER NAOMI KLEIN FEATURED AT VATICAN ENVIRONMENT CONFERENCE

Klein said in a statement Wednesday that the book was a "departure" for her, "more personal, more experimental" and will explore "what it feels like to watch one’s identity slip away in the digital ether."

The cover of "Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World" by Naomi Klein is shown above. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux via AP)

"Mostly, it’s an attempt to grapple with the wildness of right now — with conspiracy cultures surging and strange left-right alliances emerging and nobody seeming to be quite what they seem," she said. "'Doppelganger' is my attempt at a usable map of our moment in history — but to make it, I had to get lost a few times."

Klein's previous books include "The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism" and "On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal." She is an associate professor at the University of British Columbia and co-director of the school's Centre for Climate Justice.

