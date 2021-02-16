ACM Awards to return to Nashville in April

The Academy of Country Music Awards will return to Nashville for a second time to hold its awards show at three different venues.

The ACM and Dick Clark productions announced on Tuesday that the show will return on April 18 and will air on CBS from the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

The awards show, which is normally held in Las Vegas in April, used the same Nashville locations when the coronavirus pandemic delayed their show to last September.

"We’re thrilled to return to Music City’s most iconic venues as we come together on April 18th to celebrate the best in Country Music, back in our normal awards cycle," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. "A huge thank you to the city of Nashville, Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe for welcoming us back to Nashville, where we can look out for the safety of our artists while shining a spotlight on this vibrant city after a tough 2020."

The show was held in Nashville for the first time last year without a live audience. Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for the show's top prize, entertainer of the year, a first-ever tie and Taylor Swift returned to the show after seven years to perform a song from her album "Folklore."

Nominations and other details for the awards show have not yet been announced.

In support of the city of Nashville, ACM Lifting Lives®, the charitable arm of the Academy of Country Music, will donate $25,000 to the Music City, Inc. foundation for their Nashville Christmas Day Explosion Relief Fund, with funds earmarked for local musicians out of work due to damage to venues.

"ACM Lifting Lives is proud to support the city of Nashville, our home of the 56th ACM Awards, through a $25,000 donation to Music City, Inc foundation for the Nashville Christmas Day Explosion Relief Fund," said Lyndsay Cruz, ACM Lifting Lives Executive Director. "The impact of the explosion was felt throughout the music community, and we hope this donation can help alleviate some of the burden on the community."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.