ACM Awards
Published

ACM Awards 2020: Partial winners list

The show is being broadcast from three different locations in Nashville

By Nate Day | Fox News
It's one of country music's biggest nights and while the Academy of Country Music Awards may look different from past years, it's just as star-studded as ever.

Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and more stars are set to take the stage to celebrate the evening.

The show is being broadcast from three different locations in Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and Bluebird Cafe, and Keith Urban has taken on the evening's hosting duties.

Thomas Rhett scored an early win for his 'Remember You Young' music video. (Photo by John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

With a number of major awards being given out tonight, here's a look at this year's winners:

Entertainer of the year:

Female artist of the year:

Male artist of the year:

Duo of the year:

Group of the year:

New female artist of the year: Tenille Townes

New male artist of the year: Riley Green

Album of the year:

Single of the year:

Song of the year:

Video of the year: “Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett

Songwriter of the year: Hillary Lindsey

Music event of the year: “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert feat. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King

