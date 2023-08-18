All about the Venice Film Festival: What it is, expected guests and how to get tickets

The Venice Film Festival, which was founded in 1932, is a prestigious event for the film industry. It is one of the biggest film festivals in the world, along with the Cannes Film Festival in southern France.

During the festival, screenings occur for upcoming films as well as press conferences. And many stars make their way down the red carpet to pose for pictures, and a variety of awards are presented.

The most sought after award of the event is the Golden Lion, which is presented to the best film screened at the festival.

Here is more information about the Venice Film Festival, including how to attend and some of the movies expected to be showcased.

1. Where is the Venice Film Festival?

The Venice Film Festival takes place at Vince Lido. It will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9. The exact days change slightly from year to year, but generally are around the same time frame.

Movie screenings are held at Palazzo del Cinema, and other surrounding venues.

2. Who will be at the Venice Film Festival?

The attendees at the Venice Film Festival change each year, depending on the upcoming films. For example, one of the most talked about movies at the festival in 2022 was "Don't Worry Darling." Director Olivia Wilde attended the festival, as well as stars Harry Styles and Chris Pine. Florence Pugh also was on the red carpet, but was not present for the press conference.

One of the highly anticipated films at this year's festival is "Priscilla," based on Priscilla's Presley's memoir, "Elvis and Me." The film stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi.

Another buzzworthy film is "Poor Things," directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo. Additionally, "Maestro" has generated buzz, and is directed by Bradley Cooper. Cooper also stars in the film.

Most of the cast members involved in the film's premiering at the festival walk the red carpet at the event and participate in press conferences.

3. Can anyone attend the Venice Film Festival?

Film screenings are generally open to the public and tickets can be purchased online. However, certain screenings are closed to the public and dedicated to press and industry professionals.

The red carpet is not open to the public, and is generally filled with cast and crew as well as international media outlets.