Abby Hornacek joins FOX Nation

Abby Hornacek is the latest star to join the FOX Nation roster.

Hornacek, 25, will make her FOX debut on Feb. 3 during Super Bowl halftime on the Fox News Channel special "FOX Nation: In Depth," providing a preview of FOX Nation and spotlighting the platform's most popular content.

Hornacek — daughter of New York Knicks coach Jeff — will host two programs on the subscription service, giving closer looks at sporting and lifestyle events as well as hosting a series about national parks and landmarks and a "ride to work" series with other personalities.

Prior to joining FOX Nation, Hornacek served as a contributor to ESPN and a sideline reporter for FOX Sports. She also hosted San Diego Prep Insider on FOX Sports San Diego.

She gushed, "I am ecstatic to begin my journey here at FOX Nation, bringing a whole new realm of creative content to this innovative platform. My programs will showcase exciting trips throughout the most scenic parts of the country that I am eager to share."