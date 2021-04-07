Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley reveal what they get into ‘fights’ over

Even Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley fight sometimes.

The starry couple not only recently confirmed their speculated relationship but also their engagement -- and they’ve quickly become one of pop culture’s most talked about duos.

In celebration of his stint guest-hosting "Jeopardy!," Rodgers, 37, and Woodley, 29, participated in a Q&A on Instagram Live.

Toward the end of the clip, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback encouraged fans to read the late Alex Trebek’s memoir, Woodley's dog joined them on the couch for a sweet cuddle.

In the spirit of professionalism, the athlete gently nudged the pooch off of his lap and out of frame.

"Hey! Careful. Careful, careful," Woodley quipped. "Who else gets in fights with their partners about how much they get to cuddle with their dog? Is it just us?"

She chuckled while Rodgers smiled at the joke.

The two seemed to also have slightly differing opinions on Rodgers’ hair when the subject came up.

The NFL MVP said at one point during the video that his fellow Packer, Robert Tonyan, inspired Rodgers to grow out his hair thanks to his "various mullet hairstyles."

Rodgers took off his baseball cap to show off his hair to his fans as he said, "I've been growing it out for a while. I had the man bun."

"It’s really greasy right now," the "Divergent" star responded. "Maybe you shouldn’t show them."

They did agree, however, that the football pro could easily take over "Jeopardy!" full-time should he be asked.

"No, I'm not going to [quit football to host Jeopardy!]. I just won MVP. I still have a lot left in the tank. I'm still going to play. I'd love to host Jeopardy! at the same time," he said. "Jeopardy! films five shows a day, 46 days a year. That's 230 episodes. And I work for six months out of the year, so the other six months, I would probably have time to film 46 days."

"For sure. One hundred percent," his fiancée concurred. "You could do so much."