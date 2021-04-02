Aaron Rodgers 'wants to protect' Shailene Woodley from family drama: report

Aaron Rodgers is looking out for Shailene Woodley.

The happy couple only recently confirmed their engagement, but according to a new report, Rodgers is looking to make this relationship different by keeping his family at bay.

The Green Bay Packers' star quaterback has shared a tense relationship with his parents and brother, and it has seeped into his past relationships with the likes of Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick.

"Aaron is focusing on starting his own family with Shailene [and] continuing his career in the NFL," a source close to the quarterback told HollywoodLife. "And he is making sure that those take his full attention."

AARON RODGERS TALKS SHAILENE WOODLEY ENGAGEMENT: IT'S 'THE BEST THING THAT'S HAPPENED TO ME IN THE LAST YEAR’

The source said the "strain" in his family was due to "many reasons," including Rodgers, 37, "feeling like his family is taking advantage of his success."

According to the insider, Rodgers "wants to protect his relationship with Shailene, and bringing into it the drama of what he is going through with his family is not something he wants to do right now — or at all."

The former California Golden Bear is currently "staying in his own lane" but "is well aware things could become better in the future." Furthermore, he is focusing on appreciating "what he has over what he doesn’t."

Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

SHAILENE WOODLEY, AARON RODGERS SPOTTED GETTING COZY AT ARKANSAS CAFE

Potential family drama aside, Rodgers and Woodley, 29, seem to be enjoying spending time together.

The starry couple were spotted at the Best Cafe and Bar in Hot Springs, Arkansas, recently and were featured on the restaurant's Instagram page on Tuesday.

In a group photo, the duo could be seen cuddling up with big smiles on their faces standing with what appeared to be the restaurant's staff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our team had the opportunity to cook for @aaronrodgers12 and his crew last night," read the post's caption. "Grateful for the opportunity."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to E! News, the restaurant -- though usually only open during the day -- prepared a private dinner for the engaged duo.