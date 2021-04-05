Shailene Woodley calls ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host Aaron Rodgers ‘super sexy’ in man bun

Shailene Woodley couldn’t help but fawn over her fiancé Aaron Rodgers ahead of his run as "Jeopardy!" guest host.

The actress shared a video to her Instagram Stories on Monday, shouting out the current NFL MVP from the passenger seat of a car as he drives rocking a pair of aviator-style shades.

"I have a very important announcement to make," Woodley, 29, teases.

"This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive ... just shaved his neck this morning. Has a little man bun growing," she raves of Rodgers, 37.

The proud fiancée then turns the camera in order to frame up the Green Bay Packers quarterback before playing with his glasses and flashing her diamond sparkler. "This guy is hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight!"

The "Divergent" star then probes Rodgers to give fans a sneak peek and the signal-caller obliges.

"There's some laughs, maybe some tears, excitement, mystery," before adding, "You never know."

On Monday, the three-time MVP and Super Bowl winner said other than playing in and winning a Super Bowl, the hosting gig is "the honor of a lifetime."

"Following the footsteps of a legend is something that I know a little bit about," Rodgers added, which seems to be a reference to his career succeeding Green Bay Packers gunslinger Brett Favre and now "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.

Trebek died in November 2020 at the age of 80 after a 20-month battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He had been host of the American gameshow for a record-setting 37 years.

While Trebek was still alive, Rodgers made an appearance in season 31’s "Celebrity Jeopardy!" tournament. Rodgers competed against and beat out investor Kevin O’Leary and former astronaut Mark Kelly.

The NFL star won a whopping $50,000 for the Macc Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to funding childhood cancer and blood disorder research.

