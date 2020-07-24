Aaron Carter denies animal abuse allegations: reports

Aaron Carter denied recent animal abuse allegations relating to his pug, Nala, according to reports.

Recently fans have made #SaveNala trend on social media and called Lancaster Animal Control alleging the dog is kept in severe harsh conditions after watching his live stream.

Carter denied the allegations to TMZ.

The “I Want Candy” singer revealed animal control came to his home, but he only separated Nala in a crate for 15 minutes because of his new guard dogs.

The abuse allegations caught the attention of Izabella St. James, who is the founder of a pug rescue organization called The Pug Queen.

“Many pug lovers noticed Nala in Aaron’s IG live stories & other social media feeds. They say Nala has been locked up most of her life & has little human contact. I am told she is either kept in a cage OUTSIDE like this with another puppy in LANCASTER, CA where temperatures easily go above 100F. Or they say she is kept in a bathroom for a long time,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also posted a video of Carter's ex-girlfriend Viktoria Alexeeva confirming the alleged animal abuse.

The Pug Queen founder told TMZ she offered Carter $10,000 to rescue and rehome Nala. However, she claims the singer threatened her with a defamation lawsuit.

Over the past week, Carter has posted several videos on social media of his dogs roaming free on his property.