Aaron Carter and girlfriend Lina Valentina expecting first child: 'I'm in such an amazing place mentally'

Aaron Carter’s dreams of starting a family are coming true.

The star announced his girlfriend, Lina Valentina, is pregnant on Twitter Tuesday.

“I’m in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally,” the 30-year-old singer said. “I finally bought my first home and I’m going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting…”

It’s unclear how long Carter and Valentina have been together. According to her social media accounts, she’s an artist and model.

While some fans were thrilled at the baby news, others delivered bitter tweets toward the troubled star.

Carter thanked one fan for defending him against the backlash, writing, “[Lina’s] been by my side this whole 18 hour flight we’re happy to be home soon landing at 2 am and driving to our home and prepping for Thanksgiving with her family at our house. Much love everyone don’t bully people be kind rewind.”

In 2017, Carter had a very public relationship with Madison Parker. The pair split in August of that year and he later came out as bisexual. He then entered a treatment facility in September of that year.

A request for additional details from Carter’s team wasn’t immediately returned.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.