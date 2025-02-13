Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

A$AP Rocky, rapper and Rihanna's longtime boyfriend, found not guilty in felony assault trial

Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm stemming from 2021 incident

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
A jury found rapper A$AP Rocky not guilty Tuesday on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Rocky, whose full name is Rakim Mayers, invoked his 5th Amendment right and waived his right to testify during the weeks-long trial in Los Angeles.

He initially faced 24 years in prison after turning down a 180-day pre-trial plea deal offered by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office. 

Rapper A$AP Rocky wears glasses and suit in court.

A$AP Rocky was charged with two felony counts stemming from November 2021 incident. (Allison Dinner)

During the trial, Rocky's longtime partner, Rihanna, was present in the courtroom. On one occasion, she brought both of their toddler sons, the Associated Press reported.

The "Praise the Lord" singer was charged with double felony counts stemming from a November 2021 shooting incident in Hollywood, Fox News Digital confirmed at the time.

Rihanna wears grey blazer and leather slacks

Rihanna supported A$AP Rocky in court during his trial. (Liam McEwan)

An argument occurred between Rocky and an acquaintance in the Hollywood area on Nov. 6. The argument escalated, and the rapper allegedly fired a handgun at the acquaintance, who sustained minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Rihanna with A$AP Rocky at Golden Globes

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in 2023. (Christopher Polk)

The man he was accused of shooting was a former friend, A$AP Relli, who sustained minor injuries to his hand.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

