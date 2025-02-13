A$AP Rocky, rapper and Rihanna's longtime boyfriend, found not guilty in felony assault trial

A jury found rapper A$AP Rocky not guilty Tuesday on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Rocky, whose full name is Rakim Mayers, invoked his 5th Amendment right and waived his right to testify during the weeks-long trial in Los Angeles.

He initially faced 24 years in prison after turning down a 180-day pre-trial plea deal offered by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

During the trial, Rocky's longtime partner, Rihanna, was present in the courtroom. On one occasion, she brought both of their toddler sons, the Associated Press reported.

The "Praise the Lord" singer was charged with double felony counts stemming from a November 2021 shooting incident in Hollywood, Fox News Digital confirmed at the time.

An argument occurred between Rocky and an acquaintance in the Hollywood area on Nov. 6. The argument escalated, and the rapper allegedly fired a handgun at the acquaintance, who sustained minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man he was accused of shooting was a former friend, A$AP Relli, who sustained minor injuries to his hand.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.