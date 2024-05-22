LAPD makes arrests in alleged assault of '90210' star Ian Ziering months later

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Actor Ian Ziering may be getting some justice after he was allegedly attacked New Year's Eve.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood and Metropolitan divisions arrested two people they claim were involved in a Dec. 31 assault.

The two are "responsible for an assault and vandalism of a motorist on Hollywood Boulevard" Dec. 31 around 3 p.m., according to a press release shared by authorities.

"The confrontation began between the victim and one of the minibike riders over possible damage to his vehicle," the release stated. "Three to four additional minibike riders jumped in and assaulted the motorist."

The release also noted that "the victim and his child did not sustain any serious injuries."

Jacob Esteban Hernandez, 20, and Angie Teresa Guizar, 40, were identified as the suspects in custody. Hernandez was charged with felony vandalism, while Guizar was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative for Ziering. The actor was not named in the LAPD's latest release, but the details appear to match his previous statements about the incident.

Ziering confirmed he was involved in the alleged assault days after video of the incident surfaced.

"I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes," he shared on Instagram at the time. "While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."

At the time, Ziering said he and his daughter left the situation "completely unscathed."

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star called on law enforcement to get involved, claiming the situation was "unacceptable."

"This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior," he noted. "As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient."

Video obtained by TMZ showed Ziering's vehicle surrounded by multiple riders on mini-motorized bikes on Hollywood Boulevard before the actor got out of his car. The actor was then seen swinging at one of the bikers whose motorbike was parked directly in front of the actor’s car.

The video showed four people throwing punches at Ziering before he darted back across the street with the group following him.