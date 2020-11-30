'90 Day Fiancé' star Brittany Banks asks fiancé Yazan to move to US amid questions of safety

Brittany Banks and her Jordan-born fiancé Yazan have a big decision to make.

The pair are subjects of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way," in which an American is given 90 days to move out of the US and marry their international love.

In the case of Banks and Yazan, the two were set to live in Jordan, but Yazan's family may make that difficult.

Banks has reportedly already stirred up controversy due to her Instagram posts and fashion choices in the conservative Muslim-majority country, according to Screen Rant.

While drama is nothing new to reality television, it seems Yazan's tribe is so unhappy with his choice to marry Banks that they are considering taking severe actions.

During a recent episode of the show, Yazan explained via a translator to Banks that the Sheiks of his tribe will gather to discuss whether the arrangement is appropriate before then deciding what action to take: they might disown Yazan or kill him, according to Yazan.

"It's really crazy to think that it's this giant tribunal to decide a fate for Yazan and I," Brittany said of her situation. "I don't get why they're taking it so far. I don't get why they make decisions that don't have anything to do with them or their well-being. It's definitely hard 'cause there's just -- we're not doing anything wrong."

Because of the high stakes, Yazan wanted to make sure they would wed for the right reasons.

"Forget about the danger, forget everything. Forget everything," he said. "If we decided on marriage, the most important thing to me is if this decision is coming from [your] heart or not?"

Later, the reality star said that "never in a million years" would she have imagined herself being in such a position.

"[Yazan] really got us into hot water without making me aware of the stakes that we were basically up against," she added. "I feel entirely overwhelmed and I don't know what to do."

Per Entertainment Tonight, the bride-to-be later suggested they relocate to America rather than stay in Jordan for safety's sake.

"I just don't think Jordan is the best place for either one of us, in that case. It's too dangerous," she explained. "I know we talked about, like, before I moved here, the possibility of you moving to America, and I was really against it. But, you know, now after learning everything, I think it's best for us to go there."

In a confessional, Banks explained that she didn't want Yazan to move to America because she "wanted to make sure his intentions were pure."

In reference to relocating because of Yazan's family struggles, she added: "But I know that this is something that I really need to do if our relationship is gonna move forward."

Her fiancé, however, hadn't thought about making the move before.

"I never thought about going there," he said. "I don't know the place. I hope to be here in Jordan, but if you want to go, I'm thinking, I want to be with you."

After saying things are "just not working out," Banks explained that to escape the "dangerous" situation, it's best if they "leave" Jordan, despite the costs and hassles of visas.

It seems that she may have some larger reservations, however.

"I'm really not ready to marry Yazan right now, but maybe by the time this whole visa process is finished, I'll be ready to marry him then," said Banks. "I really don't know how long it takes to do the visa."

On the other hand, Yazan said that he fears Banks' feelings for him will "go away" after they spend time apart waiting on visas.

Eventually, Banks decided to head back to America to dive into the process of obtaining a visa for Yazan, while her future groom's brother ensured her that he'd keep Yazan safe until he could move.

"When I moved to Jordan, I had no idea what I was getting myself into," said the reality star. "I love Yazan, but I don't know if this is the right relationship for me, and I don't know if this is the right relationship for him. Yazan really does stand to lose a lot by marrying me. So there's just a lot that we both have to think about."