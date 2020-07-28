'90 Day Fiancé' star Brittany Banks talks culture shock while visiting Yazan in Jordan

EXCLUSIVE: "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" cast member Brittany Banks considered her trip to Jordan to meet Yazan Abo Horira's family a success despite it starting off rocky.

When Banks first arrived, Horira scolded her for hugging the camera crew and bringing alcohol with her, which made the American doubt their relationship could work.

“Of course I respect his culture and his choices but at the same time I am not Muslim,” she said on the TLC reality TV series. “It reminded me of the way my ex behaves and so if he’s going to behave like my ex then I don’t want anything to do with him.”

Banks, 26, told Fox News that traveling to the conservative Middle Eastern country was "different."

"You can just travel to another country just to get a new experience. And, you know, we all Google things. But then when we go, it's never how we read it to be. So I think just for me to be able to go over there and meet them and experience it that way, it was different," she explained.

Banks called it "a hands-on learning experience rather than it being talked through to me over the phone."

The Florida native also admitted she's thankful that the cameras are there to capture both the good and the bad moments.

"There are some times I was being very selfish," Banks said. "I wasn't really thinking of others. And so that's something that I'm learning a lot about. So I really do appreciate the playback."

She added, "Sometimes it's funny because can't believe I said certain things or I can't believe certain things happened but it's kind of awesome to have that playback."

"90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" airs Monday at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.