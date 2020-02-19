'American Idol': 8 stars surprisingly rejected by the competition series

"American Idol" has launched the careers of some of today's biggest stars in music.

Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood are the show's most notable winners, but even the likes of Jennifer Hudson and Chris Daughtry, who didn't come in first place during their time on the series, made it big after appearing on the show.

While the show has churned out superstars for 17 seasons now, there have been a few who slipped through the cracks over the years.

Here's a look at eight stars who were rejected by "American Idol":

Maren Morris

Even though she's ruling the country charts these days, Maren Morris wasn't always on top of everyone's playlists.

In 2016, the "My Church" crooner, 29, revealed to Rolling Stone that she was rejected from both "American Idol" and "The Voice."

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha had a full-circle moment in 2018 when she joined "American Idol" as a mentor.

"10 years ago my mother and I waited 10 hours in line to audition for American Idol," Rexha, 30, tweeted. "I didn’t make it through. This year I’m mentoring!"

Kane Brown

After seeing his longtime pal Lauren Alaina succeed on the show, Kane Brown thought he'd give it a shot but ultimately didn't make it.

Brown, 26, recounted the experience in an interview with Billboard, where he remembered being told the show "didn't need another Scotty McCreery."

Colbie Caillat

As popular as her song "Bubbly" became, it's hard to imagine "American Idol" turning Colbie Caillat away, but they did -- twice.

The songstress, 34, was rejected both times she auditioned, performing her hit pop tune during her second go-round (per the Daily News).

Alex & Sierra

Famous for winning "The X-Factor," Alex & Sierra first auditioned for "American Idol" separately.

While Alex Kinsey, 28, made it into the very early stages of the competition, Sierra Deaton, 29, was rejected from the get-go, according to Rolling Stone.

Chrissy Metz

Before making it big on "This Is Us," Chrissy Metz auditioned for "American Idol" with "Heavy" from "Dreamgirls," she revealed in a SiriusXM interview.

Metz, 39, has gone on to sing on "This Is Us" and performed the Oscar-nominated "I'm Standing With You" from the film "Breakthrough."

Naya Rivera

"American Idol" may have rejected Naya Rivera, but she still got to show off her voice on "Glee."

As she revealed on "The Talk," she was denied after singing "Emotion" by the Bee Gees. The same song would eventually land Rivera, 33, a role in the musical comedy show.

Amber Riley

Another "Glee" alum shot down by "American Idol" was Amber Riley. She revealed on "The Wendy Williams Show" that she auditioned as a teen.

"You know what? I still work on FOX and I get paid," said Riley, 34. Since then, she has recorded music and appeared in several musicals.