Kathie Lee Gifford chose to 'immediately forgive' after Frank Gifford's affair scandal

Kathie Lee Gifford's late husband, Frank Gifford, had an affair in 1997 with a flight attendant

Kathie Lee Gifford explains why she didn’t offer marriage advice to her kids Video

Kathie Lee Gifford explains why she didn’t offer marriage advice to her kids

Kathie Lee Gifford, with her daughter Cassidy Gifford, spoke with Fox News Digital about not offering too much advice to her children and what she prayed for during her pregnancies.

Kathie Lee Gifford is explaining why she decided to forgive her husband after his affair in 1997.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former "Today" show host explained that the initial shock of Frank Gifford's infidelity had been hard to overcome, but she did not want to let those feelings fester and control her life.

"I could have let the seed germinate but I don't want to be that person, that bitter, angry, unhappy, miserable human being 'cause you know what you end up doing? You end up making everybody around you every bit as miserable," Kathie Lee told the outlet. "I have always felt from my earliest youth that I had the choice every day of my life to be a blessing or a burden, and I want to be a blessing."

Kathie Lee Gifford and Frank Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford chose to "immediately" forgive Frank Gifford after his affair in 1997. (Getty Images)

To this day, she says, she views everything "as a choice," including forgiving her late husband's affair with a former flight attendant named Suzen Johnson.

At the time of the affair, the NFL Hall-of-Famer and Kathie Lee's children, Cassidy and Cody, were very young – their daughter was four and their son was seven. The timing of the scandal was "very painful" for her, but she learned to "practice forgiveness" prior to marrying Frank in 1986.

kathie lee gifford with her children cassidy and cody

Kathie Lee and Frank Gifford's children, Cassidy and Cody Gifford, were children at the time of the affair.  (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

In 1976, she married Christian composer Paul Johnson. Six years later, in 1982, they divorced, citing irreconcilable differences, according to Entertainment Tonight. Kathie Lee told the outlet that she had walked away from that marriage learning a lot of lessons about letting go of painful moments.

"I'd been married before to a man who betrayed me deeply, and I forgave him right away.  You don't hold on, don't wait to forgive … you're only hurting yourself," she said. "Immediately forgive because love cannot live where hate does."

Fast-forward to today, Kathie Lee doesn't have any regrets about forgiving her late husband for stepping outside their marriage. She told Entertainment Tonight that she still has people approach her on the street and thank her for being open about forgiving her husband, because it allowed them to work through their own marital struggles.

Frank Gifford in 2011

Frank Gifford died from natural causes in 2015. He was 84. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)

kathie lee gifford frank gifford with their children cody and cassidy

Frank and Kathie Lee Gifford tied the knot in 1986. The couple welcomed Cassidy and Gifford during their marriage. ( Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)

She explains that it's "toxic" to bottle-up resentment towards your partner.

"It's a cancer in your soul and I don't want that. I don't want it for me, I don't want it for anyone I love. I want people to be blessed, and we all make our choices," she said.

"We all make our choices -- he [Frank] made a different one than I did, and we all live with them," she continued. "But I can live with the choices I have made if I have truly experienced a deep and abiding forgiveness of that person."

Kathie Lee Gifford and Frank Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford and former football pro Frank Gifford (seen in 2008) were married for nearly 30 years and had two children together. (Richard Corkery)

In 2020, Kathie Lee released her memoir, "It's Never Too Late: Make the Next Act of Your Life the Best Act of Your Life," which detailed Frank's affair. She told Entertainment Tonight that it was difficult to relive those moments, but she felt it was a necessary element to her life story.

"It's not a bed of roses. I mean, we struggled after that for a long time. He knew that I would never again be exactly the same as I was before I knew the truth of what he had done," she said. "I knew my children would be very, very different people if we had broken up at that time."

Frank Gifford in 1965

Frank Gifford was an American football player and sports commentator prior to his death. He is pictured here on a fishing expedition in Hawaii in June 1965. (Photo by Tom Kelley/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

In 2015, Frank died of natural causes at his home in Greenwich, Connecticut. He was 84. 

In her professional life, Kathie Lee is gearing up to release her book, "I Want to Matter: Your Life Is Too Short and Too Precious to Waste" on April 30.

